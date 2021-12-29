Courtesy of PHLPost

MANILA—The Philippine Postal Corporation will release on Thursday new postage stamps to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal.

"Rizal’s sheer determination to achieve his goals to succeed should serve as an inspiration to Filipinos, especially the youth," Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said in a statement Wednesday. "Therefore, we should emulate the traits and ideas of our national hero."

With this year’s theme "Rizal: Para sa Agham, Katotohanan at Buhay," the PHLPost said the stamps featured the national hero's inherent love and compassion for the Philippines.

Rizal was born in the town of Calamba, Laguna on June 19, 1861. He was best known for his 2 novels—Noli Me Tángere and El filibusterismo, which inspired the Philippine revolution.

The PHLPost said Rizal awakened Filipinos sense of nationalism through his writings while his death sparked a revolution to overthrow colonial repression.

The stamps and official first day covers are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office.

