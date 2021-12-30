People visit the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on June 19, 2021. The National Museum Complex in Rizal Park in Manila welcomed visitors in time for the 160th birth anniversary of Jose Rizal. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Vice-President Leni Robredo said Jose Rizal saw Filipinos as a united and hopeful people, a message she shared on the national hero’s 125th death anniversary on Thursday.

“I am one with the Filipino people in commemorating the life and sacrifice of our national hero,” Robredo said in a statement.

“We are called today to live out the true meaning of being a Filipino, as heralded and written by Rizal: Filipinos who are united, who share in communal responsibility, and who always draw strength from one another; Filipinos who always hold on to hope, because they respond with compassion to the needs of their countrymen.

“May we all be reminded of Elias’s final words in Noli Me Tangere, to always welcome the dawn without ever forgetting those who suffered in the dark of night.

“It is in this way that we truly honor the heroism of Dr. Jose Rizal.”

Rizal was executed by firing squad in Bagumbayan in Manila, on December 30, 1896, for “founding illegal associations” and “promoting or inducing to (sic) the commission of rebellion,” according to the book “The Trial of Rizal”, by Horacio de la Costa and cited in a Vera Files article.



RELATED VIDEO

PASILIP: Buhay ni Jose Rizal isinariwa sa Rizal Trail ng National Museum