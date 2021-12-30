Home  >  News

Rizal honored on 125th death anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2021 12:32 PM

Jose Rizal's 125th death anniversary

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the raising of the Philippine flag at the Rizal Monument in Luneta on the occasion of the national hero's 125th death anniversary on Thursday. In his message, Duterte exhorted all Filipinos to "celebrate the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal" and to "honor our modern-day heroes who are at the frontlines" fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

