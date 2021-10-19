MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has released 3 special commemorative 100-piso coins to honor 3 Filipino heroes of the revolution against Spain.

Collectors may now order the special coins featuring Teresa Magbanua, Mariano Ponce and Emilio Aguinaldo from the BSP Store for 350 each, the central bank said.

Magbanua was the only Filipina who led the battle in Panay against the Spaniards in 1898. The BSP said it minted the commemorative coin to celebrate Magbanua’s 150th birth anniversary.

Ponce meanwhile joined Jose Rizal, Marcelo del Pilar, Lopez Jaena, and other patriots in the crusade for needed Philippine reforms. He assisted Jaena in founding La Solidaridad in Barcelona, Spain on 12 February 1889. The BSP said it minted the commemorative coin to celebrate his 100th death anniversary.

Aguinaldo declared Philippine independence on June 12, 1898 and became the first president of the Philippine Republic. The commemorative coin was minted to celebrate Aguinaldo’s 150th birth anniversary, the BSP said.

