Over 50 million physical, electronic national IDs delivered as of Feb. 28: PSA

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Around 50 million Filipinos have received the physical and electronic versions of their Philippine National ID, which can already be used for transactions needing proof of identity, the state statistics bureau said on Monday.

In a statement, the Philippine Statistics Authority said it has issued 50,176,726 million PhilIDs and ePhilIDs.

Out of the total delivered as of Feb. 28, around 25.1 million were physical IDs while another 25 million electronic versions or ePhilIDs including 770,559 downloaded versions, the PSA said.

"We, at the PSA, take this milestone as another step towards our goal of delivering the benefits of being PhilSys (Philippine Identification System)-registered to more Filipinos," said PSA Undersecretary and National Statistician Dennis Mapa.

“Sinisiguro namin na lahat ng nakapag-register na sa PhilSys ay magkakaroon ng PhilID at ePhilID. Anuman sa mga ito ay parehong magagamit ng ating mga kababayan sa kanilang mga transaksyon," he said.

(We guarantee that everyone who registered for PhilSys will get their PhilID and ePhilID. Either can be used for transactions.)

Mapa said the PSA is working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for card production and printing, and the Philippine Postal Corp for ID delivery.

Registered Filipinos may check the PhilSys website to see if their electronic IDs are available for download. Those who received a text message from the PSA may also download a copy of their electronic IDs on their mobile phones.

