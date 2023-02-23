Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday it will disable its its online registration portal for the registration to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and would fully implement a walk-in system nationwide.

The new system would "pave the way for easier and more convenient registration," PSA said.

"Starting 23 February 2023, Filipinos who wish to register to PhilSys can head to any registration center and would no longer need to pre-register through online Step 1 via register.philsys.gov.ph—a website initially introduced by the PSA for safe and accessible PhilSys registration during the pandemic," PSA said.

“Ngayong mas pinadali na ang pag-register, inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na magtungo sa registration centers at mapabilang sa milyon-milyong nakapagparehistro na sa PhilSys,” PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa added.

As of 20 February 2023, 76,681,716 Filipinos are already registered to PhilSys, the PSA said.

A total of 22,218,718 ePhilIDs have been issued to Filipinos while some 23,934,533 PhilIDs have been delivered as of Feb. 10, the PSA said last week.