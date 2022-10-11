MANILA - Out of 21.6 million printed national ID cards, 16.7 million have already been delivered, an official of the agency in charge said Tuesday, as many Filipinos complain about waiting to receive their physical IDs.

Philippine Statistics Authority officer-in-charge Deputy National Statistician Fred Sollesta said the Philippine Statistics Authority will soon issue digital copies in printed PDF form so that citizens can use their credentials.

A downloadable mobile version of the national ID will soon be rolled out either by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023, Sollesta told Teleradyo.

"Masyadong napakabilis ng registration natin and then yung backend process natin hindi siya gaano kabilis mag scale up considering may mga procurement tayo at tsaka yung procurement process stringent ang requirement natin," he said.

(Our registration was very fast but the backend process is not as fast considering the procurement process with stringent requirements)

"Yung commitment ng PSA to issue 50 million credentials ay tinapatan namin ng pag issue in a form of digital ID …yung pag issue ng PDF copy. By yearend baka ito na yung mobile ID na pwede nila i-receive through their mobile phone or mga first quarter of 2023," he added.

(We matched the commitment to issue 50 million credentials with the issuance of digital ID, PDF copy. By yearend or in first quarter of 2023, we may be able to rollout the version that's downloadable via mobile phones)

Printed or downloaded national IDs will be considered as valid, he said, adding that it is designed to be as secure as the physical cards.

"May QR code yan, secure and safe yung ePhilID just like the physical card," he said.

So far, 73.8 million Filipinos have completed the step registration or the biometric details collection.

Sollesta said the PSA aims to release 50 million national IDs before the end of 2022 and to distribute 92 million ID credentials by the middle of 2023.