MANILA - At least 72 million Filipinos are now registered under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or the national ID, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

As of Aug. 26, 72,348,546 have completed the step 2 of their national ID registration, which involves the capturing of biometric information such as fingerprints, iris and front-facing photographs, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement.

The PSA said the total makes up 78.6 percent of the 92 million registration target for the year.

"The PSA is exerting all efforts as we set our sights on accomplishing the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to distribute 50 million PhilIDs by the end of the year," PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said.

"We would like to assure the public that we are on track in achieving our goal to provide immediate and improved access to financial and social protection services, especially to low-income individuals," he added.

Around 30 million cards and 20 million digital IDs are set to be issued before the end of 2022, the PSA said.

