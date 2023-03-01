Ayaw sa toxic: Study says jobseekers want work-life balance

MANILA - Majority of Filipino jobseekers are looking not just for stable jobs but also for work-life balance, according to a new study released on Wednesday.

A study by Jobstreet titled "What Job Seekers Wish Employers Knew: Unlocking the Future of Recruitment" said at least 73 percent of Filipino jobseekers surveyed want a stable job with work-life balance. This was higher than the regional average of 71 percent and the global average of 69 percent.

"In the Philippines, jobseekers are seeking stable careers and good work-life balance," said JobStreet Philippines Head of Marketing Kim Viray.

JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca said the talent market has evolved because of the pandemic, and that jobseekers now also see the value of a workplace that doesn’t strain mental health.

"Kung toxic ang kanilang workplace, kahit malaking sweldo hindi nila kukunin. Kasi nakikita ngayon ng mga manggagawang Pililino ang kahalagahan ng magkaroon ng balanced life, mawala ang mental sickness o mental health issue," Gioca said.

(If the workplace is toxic, even if the salary is high, they won't take it. Because Filipino workers now value a balanced life, to eliminate mental sickness or mental health issues)



Around 35 percent of those surveyed said financial compensation is a main consideration for taking a job but this was also not the only factor. Having work-life balance was the second major consideration, followed by having retirement benefits.

"If the salary is not good enough, then it's a deal breaker. If there's no work-life balance, I will not take it. If there's no retirement benefit, I will not take it," Viray said on the results of the study.

Around 18 percent of jobseekers also prefer a stable part-time job that lets them run their own business on the side. This was 2 percent higher than the regional average, which Jobstreet said explains why the gig economy is on the rise.

In terms of desired working conditions, almost half, or 46 percent of Filipino respondents are more interested in a hybrid setup; 28 percent are looking for fully remote work; and 26 percent wanted to work fully on-site.

JobStreet Philippines holds media briefing in Makati. Country Manager Philip Gioca says 'work-life balance' now among top priorities for jobseekers, ranking second to financial compensation. pic.twitter.com/l6VSlVDfPW — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) March 1, 2023

Currently, some 33 percent of Filipino jobseekers are actively searching for roles with higher seniority, Jobstreet said. Some 78 percent of Filipino jobseekers also feel confident about negotiating for positions today, it added.

“More companies have started opening a lot of opportunities and more Filipino jobseekers have built their confidence in seeking jobs and negotiating positions that really fit their needs. Candidates will have the tendency to be more selective and this is a good challenge for hirers to improve their recruitment process," Gioca said.

He said jobseekers are also "mature enough to say 'No' because we have options."

Gioca said companies must understand the motivations and deal breakers for jobseekers to attract and keep the evolving workers of today, which are mostly made up of Gen Zs and millennials.

"The new generation plays a very important role... If you don't adopt, they leave," he said.

The study surveyed 97,324 respondents in the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Gioca said there would be more studies in the future as they aim to continue matching jobseekers to available opportunities in the market today.

