MANILA - Jobs in communication services, computer and information technology, electronics as well as telecommunications are among the highest-paid in 2021, data from Jobstreet's latest salary report released Wednesday showed.

The report compared salary data from Jobstreet employers' ads and internal databases between the first to the third quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.

The chart showed the top salaries last year in terms of industry and job level. Source: Jobstreet Salary Report 2021

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on the labor market in the past couple of years. This also made the competition for quality talents steep among hirers, causing employers to make adjustments to their offerings, policies, and work environment,” Gioca added.

At least 50 percent of job offers across 22 industries in the recruitment portal Jobstreet Philippines in 2021 increased their offered salaries, according to the report.

In terms of job specialization, there are jobs being offered with higher pay "due to the need for quality candidates who are digitally savvy, could keep the company operations going and are experts in medical fields" during the pandemic.

In 2021, jobseekers specializing in the following have the highest percentage of job ads with salary growth in salary raise:

• Education/training

• Healthcare

• Admin/Human resources

• Sciences

• Computer/IT

• Building/Construction

• Manufacturing

• Arts/Media/Communications

• Services

• Engineering

Percentage of job ads with salary changes by specialization: Top Pay Rises. Source: Jobstreet

Growth rate varies in different position levels, the report showed.

By industry with salary growth, the following made it to the top 10: education, public services, social services, electrical/electronics, computer/IT, marketing and advertising, telecommunications, healthcare, construction and building and communication service.

Top salary growth by industry and job level. Jobstreet

The average salary in the Philippines rose by 22.9 percent with the country "inching its way to recovery," Jobstreet country manager Philip Gioca told report.

However, the recovery was disrupted by the new COVID-19 omicron variant, but this disruption was unlikely to last, he said.

There's also a shift in demand for specific roles as companies evolve, Jobstreet said.

“It’s not the technical know-how but the soft skills that are being asked by hirers now,” Gioca said.

“We’ll still be working in a hybrid model of work and communications, collaboration, problem-solving are key ingredients to be able to hire these days,” he added.

As a result, some industries and roles suffered from pay cuts last year, Jobstreet data showed.

The biggest pay cuts were seen in the oil and gas industry, hospitality, industrial machinery and equipment, communication service, consumer goods, science and technology, banking and finance, property and real estate, retail and trade, and insurance.

Applicants specializing in accounting and finance and engineering were among those who "took a hit in their paychecks" as businesses shifted to survival mode, Jobstreet said.

Top specialization in the Philippines with declining salaries. Decline varies depending on job level. Source: Jobstreet

Specializations requiring face-to-face interactions also saw a decline in salary offers such as hotel and restaurant, construction, services and manufacturing, data showed.

Despite the business process outsourcing sector bringing in more jobs and at times bigger offers, some firms are still affected by the pandemic, Jobstreet said. At least 41 percent of BPO job ads had lower rates compared to 2020, it said.

The top specializations hired in 2021 were call center/IT-enabled services/BPO, education, IT/computer-software, finance and administrative support, among others.



In 2021, Jobstreet said it had over 75,000 job vacancies offered through the platform daily at any given time.

