Looking for a work-from-home job? There are 12,000 available: Jobstreet

MANILA - Jobstreet said Wednesday over 12,000 work-from-home jobs are available on its platform and that based on its recent study more Filipinos said they are open to working remotely.

As of March 2021, the available work-from-home jobs on the platform include customer service representative, IT/Tech support, web developers, digital marketer, virtual assistant and online English teachers, among others, JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca said Wednesday.

“For the past year, we have seen a growing demand for remote jobs, and more Filipinos are starting to adapt to this new working environment due to the current situation. Companies should invest more or provide a flexible working infrastructure to attract talents at this time,” Gioca said.

Forty nine percent of Filipinos are open to flexible job opportunities such as working remotely, Jobstreet's Decoding Global Talent report, conducted in 190 countries, showed.

Australia, Canada and the United States are the top 3 countries which prefer remote employment, data showed.

Willingness to travel for work declined due to COVID-19 uncertainties, data showed.

Meanwhile, only 54 percent of Filipinos surveyed said they're willing to work abroad from 75 percent in 2018, Jobstreet said. The global average is at 50 percent, it said.

Filipinos prefer to work in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the report said. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and UAE are also in the top 10, it said.

The countries that have gained popularity could be partly due to their "better management of COVID-19," Gioca said.

Jobstreet said companies should establish a team for global virtual talent pool to manage payroll and "asynchronous" communication for varying time zones and to ensure suitability of foreign employees.

More and more companies are bracing for work-from-home setup, including government offices, as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

