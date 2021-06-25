Here's a list of in-demand jobs for fresh graduates according to Jobstreet

MANILA - Recruitment portal Jobstreet said Friday it rounded up the most popular opportunities for fresh graduates as unemployment continued to challenge the jobs market.

Here are the top jobs for fresh graduates in 2021:

• Education (21 percent) = remains as "top specialization" that is welcoming to fresh graduates mainly through ESL or English as a second language

• Business Process Outsourcing/Customer service (14 percent) = second biggest jobs contributor

• Clerical/Administrative support (9 percent)

• General Work (7 percent) - including housekeeper, driver, dispatch etc

• Healthcare (7 percent)

• Security/armed forces (5 percent)

• General/cost accounting (3 percent)

• Sales (2 percent)

• Banking and finance (2 percent)

• Agriculture (2 percent)

Among the available specializations that are open to new graduates, 3 percent offer work-from-home arrangements while 97 percent are on-site, Jobstreet said.

“In 2021, we observed from the monthly average total of job vacancies in JobStreet that 29 percent are for positions that require less than a year of experience. So, our new graduates must submit job applications to as many companies as possible for more chances of landing their first job," said JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

In terms of location, the National Capital Region has the largest number of vacancies for fresh graduates at 34 percent, followed by Calabarzon and Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas, the recruitment portal said.

Remote work is also likely to remain due to the pandemic so it would be wise for fresh graduates to invest in a "conducive work from home setup," Gioca said.

Jobstreet said there are over 16,000 remote jobs on the portal which are mostly virtual assistants, online teacher and customer service representatives which are accepting applicants with less than a year of experience.

Fresh graduates can also spend the down time to learn new skills via online courses while waiting for a job oppotunity, Jobstreet said.

At least 3.44 million Filipinos who are part of the labor force are jobless in March, according to the data by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

