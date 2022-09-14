MANILA - Over 20,000 government jobs in 120 agencies will be up for grabs on the recruitment portal JobStreet as it partnered with the Civil Service Commission to launch an online jobs fair.

JobStreet said the goal of the partnership was to give talents access to relevant jobs in the government using digital tools available today.

It said young talents, especially fresh graduates, are facing challenges when it comes to job hunting due to the pandemic.

“For two years since the pandemic, JobStreet and the Civil Service Commission have successfully helped Filipinos find government jobs through online channels. With this year’s online career fair, we hope we’ll be able to empower more candidates with future-ready opportunities,” said JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

The jobs fair will be held both on the JobStreet website and mobile app on Sept. 14 to 23, which was also launched to commemorate CSC's 122nd anniversary, JobStreet said.

"Future-ready" government posts will be available, which the CSC said are all fulfilling since they are also a form of public service.

“[A] government job is highly challenging and rewarding as well…Hindi ito kayod para sa sweldo lang (this is not just for the salary)…Public service is deeper than that and that’s the beauty of it,” CSC Commissioner Aileen Lazada said during a virtual briefing.

Filipino jobseekers are also looking for more than competitive salaries when job hunting, JobStreet Head of Marketing Kim Viray said.

“Filipinos are looking for more than salary. Filipinos are looking for sense of purpose, and working for the government is also way to give back,” Viray said.

Lizada added that everyone is welcome to apply despite eligibility status.

Some of the opportunities that will be available include roles such as guidance counselor, administrative aide, revenue officer, engineer, planning officer, medical officer, and nurses, as well as project development officer, accountant, auditor, executive assistant, and information technology officer, among others.

Agencies joining the event include the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Environment and Natural Resource (DENR), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and many others, JobStreet said.

Webinars will also be provided to jobseekers with discussions on digital jobs, careers in government, job flexibility, among others, the portal said.

Those interested to join can register for the Government Online Career Fair through the JobStreet website.

Editor's Note:

An earlier version of this article said 40,000 jobs would be available in the said job fair. JobStreet however later said that "upon double checking", the correct figure is over 20,000. They also sent an updated press release on the matter.

