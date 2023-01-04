CEB welcomes 2023 with a special P1so sale for international routes

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it is starting the year with a P1 seat sale for select international destinations.

The P1 one-way base fare promo is available until Jan. 6, 2021. Travel period is from Feb. 1 to May 31, 2023, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said the P1 fare is exclusive of fees and surcharges.

"We are encouraged with the momentum as more international destinations ease travel restrictions, and more travelers are confidently flying again,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Corporate Communications Director.

Destinations included in the seat sale are Bali in Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh or Hanoi in Vietnam, Nagoya in Japan and Hong Kong, among others, the Gokongwei-led carrier said.

It said the ongoing P1 sale for domestic flights was also extended on the same travel period. The promo covers flights to Cebu, Davao, Dumaguete, Iloilo and more routes across the country, Cebu Pacific said.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 34 domestic and 19 international destinations.

