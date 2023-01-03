

MANILA - Cebu Pacific received another delivery of the Airbus A320neo that uses sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on Jan. 1 as part of its drive to boost its green fleet, the company said on Tuesday.

The aircraft was delivered from Airbus' Hamburg facility in Germany to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Gokongwei-led carrier said in a statement.



The latest aircraft delivery is the first of the 10 expected brand-new Airbus NEO deliveries for the year, which include 3 A320neo, 4 A321neo and 4 A33neo, the airline said.

“This SAF-powered aircraft delivery supports our sustainability strategy in shifting to a more fuel-efficient NEO fleet by 2028. We will continue prioritizing our sustainability journey as we maintain our position as the greenest airline in Asia,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

SAF can be an interchangeable replacement for fossil fuels, the airline said. It does not require any adaptation to the aircraft or engine and does not have any negative impact on performance or maintenance, Cebu Pacific said.

Using SAF results in up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions, it added.

Cebu Pacific said its commitment is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It also plans to use SAF by launching green routes by 2025.



Currently, Cebu Pacific said its fleet is comprised of 21 A320ceo, 9 A320neo, 7 A321neo, 4 A330ceo, 4 A330neo, 14 ATR 72-600, 6 ATR 72-500 and 2 ATR Freighters.

