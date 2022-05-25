Cebu Pacific says 100 percent pre-pandemic capacity restored

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it has restored 100 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity in time for the summer season.

It added more flights across its hubs in the country, namely Manila, Cebu, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo and Kalibo, the airline said in a statement.

Last month, it has resumed more direct flights from its Visayas and Mindanao hubs to Calbayog, Surigao, Puerto Princesa, and Legazpi from Cebu and to Bohol as well as Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Zamboanga from Davao, Cebu Pacific said.

Enterprises also benefitted from increased cargo business, it added.

"We recently resumed more flights from our hubs in the Visayas and Mindanao, so locals there will no longer need to connect to Manila to fly to their favorite domestic destinations,” Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific said it flies close to 350 flights per day, which includes travel to famous destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, Davao and General Santos, among others.

It said it continued to implement a multi-layer approach to safety. Cebu Pacific said 100 percent of its crew are vaccinated by 91 percent have received booster shots.

RELATED VIDEO: