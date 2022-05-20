A Cebu Pacific aircraft which will ferry crew from the Ruby Princess cruise ship to Manila in the Philipines, is seen on the tarmac at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Australia, 23 April 2020. Dan Himbrechts, Australia and New Zealand Out via EPA-EFE

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is planning to restart international flights from its hub in Cebu starting with flights to Seoul (Incheon) in South Korea.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it is eyeing to operate twice weekly flights from Cebu to Seoul every Thursday and Sunday beginning july 3.

Flight 5J 128 is estimated to depart the Mactan Cebu International Airport at 12:25 p.m., and is set to arrive at Seoul International Airport at 6:10 p.m., the carrier said.

“We are very happy to restart this flight as we know passengers in the Visayas and Mindanao have been looking forward to travel internationally again, without needing to pass by Manila," Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

"We hope to expand our international network more in the coming months as we’ve already stabilized operating over 100% of our pre-pandemic domestic capacity,” he added.

Seoul-bound fully vaccinated travelers must bring the following:

negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure

valid vaccination certificate

illed-out foreigner registration card

Cebu Pacific said it is continuously implementing a multi-layered approach to safety while its crew is 100 percent fully vaccinated, with 91 percent boosted.

