MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it would bring back its CEB Super Pass to tap the increasing demand as travel confidence builds up.

The CEB Super Pass feature allows travelers to purchase travel vouchers without a specific date or destination just yet, the airline said in a statement.

The CEB Super Pass will be available from 10 a.m. on March 21 until March 27, it added.

For P99 (one-way base fare) gives passengers flexibility and convenience to book flights to visit local destinations from March 28, 2022 until April 30, 2023, it said.

Vouchers can be redeemed for travel 30 days prior to the intended date of departure, which means passengers can "lock in" the low fare even before deciding when and where to travel, the airline said.

"These super flexible travel vouchers will allow friends and families to reconnect and rekindle the love for travel in a very affordable way,” said Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog.

Passengers can also use their existing travel funds to purchase vouchers.

Cebu Pacific also earlier revived its Piso sale after mobility restrictions in Metro Manila and other areas shifted to Alert Level 1. Rival AirAsia, meanwhile said, its booking has jumped by 131 percent in March.

The National Capital Region is under Alert Level 1 until the end of March.

