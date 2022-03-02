MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday it is bringing back its trademark P1 seat sale starting March 3 as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.

The airline said its P1SO Sale is part of its month-long celebration for 26 years of business.

The promo will run until March 7 with flights as low as P1 base fare to all domestic and international destinations. Travel period is from August 1, 2022, all the way up until January 31, 2023, the airline said.

“We’ve seen how excited Filipinos are to travel again and we’re very excited to welcome all of them on board, especially now that a lot of destinations have eased travel restrictions – not only within our country, but even a few international ones," said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President.

The airline said flights can be booked through its website.

