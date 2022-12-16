MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Friday it is offering a P699 one-way base fare seat sale for international destinations.

Promo flights are available starting 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2023, the airline said in a statement.

Travel period for the promotional seats is from Dec. 16 to May 31, 2023, it added.

"We know that many are raring to fly outside the Philippines as more neighboring countries ease their travel restrictions. It is very encouraging to see more people confidently flying again and this is their chance to travel affordably through our seat sales,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Corporate Communications Director.

Cebu Pacific said it is continuously expanding its international footprint, adding more flights to Brunei, Jakarta, Seoul, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

International flights out of Davao, with direct flights to Singapore, and out of Cebu, with direct flights to Seoul and Singapore, have also resumed, it said.

Passengers with existing travel funds may use it for flights and add-ons, the airline said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific said it has a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations.

