Craving the perfect caffeinated beverage? Look no further than ADAM, a robot barista who can make the ultimate cup of coffee.

Created by Richtech Robotics, ADAM is a two-armed robot that can also interact with customers, take orders and make any beverage. Above all, he never gets tired.

"He is a barista robot in this case but really, he can make a lot of different beverages, from boba tea, coffee, ice lattes, iced tea to even whiskey shots and cocktails," explained Phil Zheng, Richtech Robotics Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"He can (be) applied to almost every single kind of beverage making application. And here you can see him filling up ice, washing out the cups, getting milk, and then brewing the coffee and then making, in this case, a foamy hazelnut latte," he added, as ADAM made coffees behind him on the show floor of CES 2024.

Aside from making coffee and drinks, ADAM can also prepare food. To do this, ADAM uses a combination of robotic arms, AI, cameras and facial recognition software.

"It's a dual arm robot. You have AI cameras in front for both vision as well as depth sensing. So, we have several different types of cameras in there. The entire system is powered by the internal power supply that's actually in the body of the robot. And then you have structures, speaker set top as well as cameras in a few places around the system as well," said Zheng.

"Adam is designed to be that producing robot that can make and manufacture the food, not just help clean or deliver, but actually be the business itself," he added.

And what do ADAM's customers think of his barista skills?

"It's great. This is the hazelnut latte. The robot made it all on its own. It tastes great. Very foamy, very cold. It's really nice," said Jon Gregory, a 37-year-old tech enthusiast from Baltimore.

"I think it's fantastic. I don't think there's any difference what a human would have done. It tastes exactly the same. But, I think the coffee is fantastic," added Arun Prasad, a 38-year-old tech enthusiast from Detroit.

For businesses dealing with staff shortages, ADAM could be the the perfect solution. But he doesn't come cheap at a cost of $180,000 (USD) per system, although that can very depending on the business, according to Richtech Robotics.

(Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Omar Younis)