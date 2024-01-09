Home > Business Samsung shows off AI companion robot and 8k projector at CES ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Samsung brought back its Ballie home companion robot to CES 2024 on Monday with AI upgrades and a built in projector that can project images and videos on to walls and other surfaces. The new Ballie, a prototype of which was unveiled at CES in 2020, is no bigger than a soccer ball, uses AI to familiarize itself with your home by automatically mapping out the floor plan. The robot will also come to you when called and will accompany its owner around the house. Ballie also has the ability to control some household appliances and switch lights on and off. AI robots tell UN conference they could run the world Samsung on Monday also showed off what it called the "world's first" 8k projector, called the New Premiere 8K. CES 2024, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, runs Jan. 9-12. At CES, tech knows if you're sick and rocks babies (Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Omar Younis) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Samsung, tech, technology, AI, artificial intelligence, robot, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Samsung tech technology AI artificial intelligence robot