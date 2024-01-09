Watch more on iWantTFC

Samsung brought back its Ballie home companion robot to CES 2024 on Monday with AI upgrades and a built in projector that can project images and videos on to walls and other surfaces.

The new Ballie, a prototype of which was unveiled at CES in 2020, is no bigger than a soccer ball, uses AI to familiarize itself with your home by automatically mapping out the floor plan. The robot will also come to you when called and will accompany its owner around the house. Ballie also has the ability to control some household appliances and switch lights on and off.

Samsung on Monday also showed off what it called the "world's first" 8k projector, called the New Premiere 8K.

CES 2024, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, runs Jan. 9-12.

(Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Omar Younis)