China blames Philippines for incidents in South China Sea

Reuters

Posted at Dec 19 2023 05:52 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2023 06:39 PM

China on Tuesday said the Philippines was responsible and had "entirely caused" recent incidents between vessels from the two nations in the South China Sea.

However, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said maritime disputes were not reflective of relations between the two neighbors, and added that China was willing to engage in dialogue with the Philippines to resolve issues.

Manila and Beijing recently traded accusations over a ship collision near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea which saw tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports but Beijing rejects.