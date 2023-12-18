2024 budget has funds for defense of West PH Sea: Romualdez

Various Sea and air assets of the Philippine Navy can be seen as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Navy Capability Demonstration onboard the BRP Davao Del Sur while sailing along the coast of Zambales in the West Philippines Sea on May 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, Pool Photos, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez assured the public that the proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget, which will be signed on Wednesday, includes funds to defend the West Philippine Sea.



The House chief told reporters covering the president's trip in Japan that the House of Representatives and the Senate were one in removing the confidential funds of some civilian agencies, along with the agencies themselves.

“Both houses (of Congress) agreed upon it. In fact, the heads of the departments have agreed to it. They have voluntarily withdrawn it (request for confidential funds),” he said.



“And the President is of that mind that as much as possible to minimize the CIFs of the civilian department or agencies and rather focus where, you know, where it’s best suited: dito sa mga security issues, yung defense, ‘yang sa Coast Guard, the West Philippine Sea,” he said.



Romualdez said the House followed the “parameters” set by the executive branch in crafting next year's spending plan.



“Sumunod lang naman kami sa mga parameters and we’ve been working closely with OP (Office of the President) and all the departments,” he said.



Romualdez also revealed that the Coast Guard is receiving five additional patrol vessels from Japan.



“That is good also to ensure that our coastlines are well attended to,” he said.

ROMUALDEZ BACKS MARCOS JR. ON PUSH FOR REGIONAL ALLIANCES

Meanwhile, Romualdez also backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push for stronger international alliances to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and the wider Asian region.



This as the Philippines and Japan hammer out a reciprocal access agreement for the deployment of military forces which is seen to be critical as tensions escalate in the region.

"The collaboration between the Philippines and Japan, as well as our alliance with other like-minded nations, is crucial in addressing the growing challenges we face in the region,” Speaker Romualdez said in a statement.



“It is evident that the complexities of the current geopolitical climate, particularly the aggressive actions of China in the South China Sea, require robust and cooperative solutions,” Romualdez added.



"While we remain committed to defending our national interests and upholding our sovereign rights, it is equally imperative to pursue diplomatic avenues and peaceful engagements," he said.



The House chief also highlighted the significance of the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, which invalidated China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.



"This ruling is an essential component of the legal framework governing our actions and stands as a testament to our commitment to international law and order," he remarked.



The Speaker wants greater international cooperation and unity in addressing the challenges in the South China Sea.



"The safety and prosperity of our region hinge on our ability to work together. The Philippines, under the leadership of President Marcos, remains steadfast in its resolve to promote regional stability, peace, and progress," he affirmed.