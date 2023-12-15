MANILA - Economic managers said they are looking at a national budget of over P6 trillion for 2025, as they maintained the 6 percent GDP growth for this year.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee, however, also narrowed the growth target range for next year to 6.5 to 7.5 percent from the previous range of 6.5 to 8 percent.

GDP expanded 5.9 percent in the third quarter, bringing the average growth rate for the first three quarters to 5.5 percent.

“This growth momentum is expected to continue for the rest of the year and surpass that of our neighboring countries,” the DBCC said in a statement.

To hit the government’s target of at least 6 percent growth for 2023, GDP needs to grow at least 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, an economic manager earlier noted.

The DBCC also expects inflation to average 6 percent this year, and to return to the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent next year.

Meanwhile, the DBCC is proposing a budget of P6.12 trillion for 2025, which is equivalent to 20.5 percent of GDP.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he expects to sign the P5.7 trillion 2024 budget before Christmas.