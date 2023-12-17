ASEAN, Japan agree to uphold int'l law, UNCLOS to maintain peace in WPS

Leaders begin the opening session of the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Dec.17, 2023. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan affirmed Sunday the importance of upholding the international law, including the UN Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to secure the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region which covers the contested South China Sea.

According to Malacanang, during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, the leaders also approved the Implementation Plan of the Joint Vision Statement which also called to “further strengthen cooperation on security, maritime cooperation and connectivity based on the rule of law."

The plan also included the “freedom and safety of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce, enhanced maritime domain awareness, as well as cooperation among coastguards and relevant law enforcement agencies.”

In his intervention speech during the opening session of the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the importance of unity among member countries of ASEAN amid the “continued violations of international laws in the geopolitical environment."

“We cannot overemphasize that trust is the basis of peace, a trust based on deeds and not merely words, especially in a geopolitical environment increasingly characterized by disruptions, by violation to the international rule of law, as we face common yet complex challenges together,” Marcos said.

“Challenges including intercontinental ballistic missile tests by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and unilateral actions in the East and South China Sea continue to threaten peace and stability in our region,” he added.

In an interview with Japan-based media NHK, Marcos stated that the Philippines will continue to forge strong alliances with “like-minded” countries amid the challenges posed by a “more assertive China.”

“I’m afraid we’ll have to be able to say that tensions have increased rather than diminished for the past months or the past years and that’s why we have to – but we continue to counsel peace and continue communication between the different countries—everyone that is involved,” Marcos said.

“And this has become – I sometimes say, and I think it still applies, the South China Sea situation is the most complex geopolitical challenge that the world faces,” he added.

Addressing issues such as South China requires “new solutions”, the President also said.

“I cannot say that we have found the answer yet. We are still trying to formulate that answer as we speak. And things are moving very quickly in many parts of the China Sea and so there are changes in terms of approaches, [the aggravations],” he said.

Marcos said he hopes to resolve the issue on the South China Sea as soon as possible so that new energy exploration projects may begin before the Malampaya gas field runs out of supply.

“We are still at a deadlock right now. It is in a conflict area. So, that’s another thing that we have to try and resolve to see what role any countries play,” Marcos explained when asked about the maritime region and the Malampaya gas field.

“It’s still of course the position of the Philippines that this is not in a conflict area. This is very clearly within our EEZ [exclusive economic zone]… within our baselines, within the maritime territory, the Philippines,” he said.

