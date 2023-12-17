TOKYO—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will sign into law the P5.76-trillion national budget on Wednesday, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

“Wednesday na iyong signing po. In fact, 'yung gusto niya, he would have signed it before he left. But I think ano, piniprint-print print pa. May printing mga requirements hindi ba. Madaming kopya ‘yung kailangan. But other than that, it’s ready. It’s ready to go,” Romualdez told reporters in Tokyo, Japan.

He added that they are not anticipating any items or provisions to be vetoed by the president.

“Sumusunod naman kami sa mga parameters. We’ll be working closely naman with Office of the President and all the departments,” Romualdez explained.

The president is expected also to agree with the removal of confidential and intelligence funds of some civilian agencies, the House leader said.

“As he should because both Houses are agreed upon it. In fact the heads of the departments have agreed to it naman. They've voluntarily withdrew it,” Romualdez said.

“The President is of that mind that as much as possible to minimize the CIF [confidential and intelligence funds] of the civilian agencies and rather focus on areas where, you know, where it’s best suited. Mga security issues, iyong defense. Iyan sa [Philippine] Coast Guard, the Philippine Sea,” he added.

Lawmakers who were part of the bicameral conference committee earlier confirmed the removal of P650-million confidential funds under the offices of Vice President Sara Duterte when it ratified the budget bill.

The committee, however, retained the P9.8-billion in confidential and intelligence funds of the Office of the President.