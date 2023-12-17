MULTIMEDIA

China, confidential funds, Israel - the year of living dangerously

ABS-CBN News

2023 was a year of two wars: one in Israel and one in our own waters. Throughout the year, Chinese vessels routinely entered Philippine waters, chasing away Filipino fishermen, challenging government resupply missions and escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

War also erupted between Hamas and Israel, leaving thousands dead including some of our own. Indeed, violence, both verbal and literal, was a common theme for the top news stories of 2023 including the murder of a broadcaster on air, the killing of a couple inside a bus, a word war over confidential funds, and so much more.

Here are the top news in 2023.