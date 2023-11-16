Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli fighter jets have struck the house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

Haniyeh's house was "used as terrorist infrastructure and often served as a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers," the military said.

The Israeli army on Thursday released videos it said showed a strike on Haniyeh's residence in Gaza. In another video Israeli soldiers are seen shooting form various positions and operating in the area also described as Gaza.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date the videos were taken.

(Production: Olga Vyshnevska)

