Pro-Palestinian activists clash with police in Philippines

Pro-Palestinian activists in the Philippines clashed with police officers on Tuesday (November 14), while on a march to denounce U.S. support for Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Over 200 activists were eventually allowed to hold a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, where they held signs with slogans such as "Stand up for Gaza". Renato Reyes, secretary-general of activist group Bayan, told reporters the U.S. had an "overwhelming responsibility" for events happening in Gaza.

Washington has rebuffed calls from Arab and Palestinian leaders and others to call on Israel to halt its assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip, but it has urged for humanitarian pauses to allow more aid in and to evacuate Americans and foreigners.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 which killed at least 1,400 people. Israel has since retaliated by striking Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave. — Report from Reuters