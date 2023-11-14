Israeli army says Hamas used hospitals as 'human shields'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military shared video and photographs on Monday (November 13) showing what it said were weapons stored by Hamas in the basement of a children's hospital in Gaza where it also said hostages appear to have been held.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said troops had found a command center with an armory of weapons including grenades, suicide vests and other explosives stored by Hamas fighters in the basement of Rantissi Hospital, a pediatric hospital with a specialty in treating cancer patients.

He showed footage of what appeared to be rudimentary living quarters, including a small kitchen, as well as a nearby tunnel shaft which he said led to ​​the house of a senior Hamas naval commander.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

Hamas and hospital authorities in Gaza have denied that health facilities have been used in this way. There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the latest Israeli statements.

(Production: Juarawee Kittisilpa)