Bato on Chinese aggression: Fight water with water, laser with laser

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa has proposed a novel approach towards the West Philippine Sea tension: arm Philippine vessels with water cannon and military-grade lasers to fight Chinese aggression.

Speaking to reporters, Dela Rosa said the Philippines is running out of diplomatic options after the Chinese Coast Guard used water cannon on a Philippine resupply convoy to Ayungin Shoal on Sunday as well as a separate BFAR mission bringing supplies to Filipino fishers near Bajo de Masinloc.

"We cannot proceed to military option. Hindi naman kaya natin, so ano pa? Siguro ang kaya nating gawin ay mga personnel na involved dun sa resupply sa ating tropa sa Ayungin Shoal...maximum tolerance, maximum patience. Wala akong nakikita eh. Ingat lang talaga."

"Arm din natin ng powerful na water cannon. Tubig sa tubig. Commensurate response lang dun sa kanilang aggression. Kung nile-laser tayo, dapat i-equip natin ang Coast Guard natin ng laser."

He noted that moves to cut diplomatic ties with China would have repercussions.

Longstanding tensions between Manila and Beijing over the sea have flared in recent months following multiple incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels, including two previous collisions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbors, and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarized to reinforce its claims. With Agence France-Presse