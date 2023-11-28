DOH on alert for new pathogens as flu-like cases spike

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it was on alert for new pathogens following an increase in influenza-like illnesses in the country.

Patients with flu-like symptoms, such as high-grade fever, cough, cold, and sore throat, who visit DOH facilities are tested to identify the virus that caused their illness, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said.

"And indeed we confirm that several cases are due to COVID-19 and the other numbers point to influenza A or influenza B," he said.

"We are doing this on a regular basis because we are on a watch out for new pathogens."

Tayag told ANC that there has been a significant increase in influenza-like cases since the start of the year.

Some 190,000 influenza-like cases have been reported so far in the Philippines this year, he said.

Tayag urged doctors to promptly report any unusual clustering of flu-like cases "so that we can investigate and make sure that we also notify authorities as may be needed."

The health official issued the reminder after a reported increase in influenza-like illness in China.

Beijing said there were no "unusual or novel pathogens" in respiratory illnesses spreading in the northern part of the country.