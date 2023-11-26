Don't panic but mask up as respiratory cases spike in China: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The public should stay vigilant and keep their guard up as cases of respiratory illness spike in China, an infectious diseases expert said on Sunday.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Dr. Rontgene Solante — Philippine College of Physicians president — said the public should also observe health precautions such as masking and keeping vaccinations up to date while health authorities keep an eye on the situation.

"Hindi tayo magpa-panic na baka sasabihin na naman nating another COVID or a novel pathogen na hindi natin alam," Solante said.

"But it is also important while monitoring mag-iingat rin tayo dahil alam mo naman ang sakit ngayon mabilis nang mag-travel between country to another country dahil nga sa wala nang restrictions."

An increase in "influenza-like illness" has been recorded in northern China since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, according to the World Health Organization.

China has reported no "unusual or novel pathogens" in respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, the WHO said.

EXTRA PRECAUTIONS FOR VULNERABLE SECTORS

Solante said that vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly should take extra precautions as they could be easily infected with respiratory illnesses.

"Importante na paalalahan natin ang population, particularly 'yung mga vulnerable population, na 'yung face mask natin isa sa mga layers of protection," he said.

"Sana hindi natin makakalimutan any time pupunta ka sa mga lugar na mga high risk, maraming tao, 'di mo alam sino doon ang nagkakasakit, it's important for this population na mag-mask pa rin atsaka maghugas ng kamay."

FLU VACCINE

Aside from COVID-19 vaccines, Solante also urged the public to get flu shots, saying it is ideal to receive flu vaccination "as early as March, April, May" to have protection against the illness until December to January the following year.

"Ang problema pag-peak kasi ng flu sa atin… September, October, November, 'yung iba hindi na nakapagpabakuna naubos na rin 'yung mga bakuna," he said.

"Kaya mataas ang hawahan especially dito sa mga bata na 'di pa masyado ang awareness dito sa flu vaccine."

A total of 182,721 influenza-like illness cases were reported in the Philippines as of November 11, the Department of Health said.

"Case increase is starting to slow down with 10,242 cases reported in the recent 3 to 4 weeks (October 15 to 28) 20% lower compared to the two weeks prior," the DOH said.

"However, trends must be interpreted with caution as cases may still increase with late reports."

The health department says the recent rise in influenza-like illness cases can be attributed to the rainy season, adding that it anticipates the infections to continue declining in the coming weeks.

The cases however are expected to rise again by the start of January 2024, it said.