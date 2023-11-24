The Department of Health is seeking more information on the reported increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children in China.

Speaking to reporters, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said a cold snap could be the cause in the rise of respiratory illness in Beijing.

"We are monitoring that because the World Health Organization is monitoring this respiratory illness out of Cina. Babantayan din natin 'yan. Like any outbreak or clustering - ang tawag diyan clustering may similar cases in one location - so that might be the start of something or it might not be. Pwedeng common colds or flu lang 'yan. But we are watching it," Herbosa told reporters.

"I just hope it's just a regular flu and not a new, emerging infectious disease. They will diagnose that eventually," he added.

In a statement, the DOH, through its Epidemiology Bureau, said it has reached out to the International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point of China to request for more information regarding the matter.

"Rest assured that EB continues to closely monitor this event," Philippine health authorities said.

The DOH said that in the Philippines, suspect cases of influenza-like illnesses are reported to the Epidemiology Bureau for continued surveillance.

"Currently, ILI cases are still on an uptrend but at a slower pace. To prevent further case increases, the Department encourages the public to practice these preventive measures: observe cough etiquette; masking, as appropriate; get vaccinated; ensuring stay home or isolate if ill; and seek early consult, when needed."

The World Health Organization has asked China for more data on a respiratory illness spreading in the north of the country, urging Chinese to take steps to reduce the risk of infection.

Northern China has reported an increase in "influenza-like illness" since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, according to the WHO.

China, however, said it has reported no 'unusual or novel pathogens' in respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country.

China's National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.

The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.

The city has "entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases", Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.

Beijing "is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting", he added.