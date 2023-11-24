Home > News DOH monitoring surge of influenza-like illnesses in China Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The DOH is seeking more details regarding a surge of respiratory illnesses in China. The Philippines itself is experiencing an uptick in influenza-like cases across the country. —The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH China influenza disease health