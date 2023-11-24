Home  >  News

DOH monitoring surge of influenza-like illnesses in China

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:59 AM

The DOH is seeking more details regarding a surge of respiratory illnesses in China. The Philippines itself is experiencing an uptick in influenza-like cases across the country. —The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2023
