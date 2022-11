Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA —The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it would ramp up its earthquake and volcano monitoring by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's term.

This came following the 5.6 magnitude quake that rocked Java, Indonesia and killed at least 268 people earlier this week, and the strong quakes that jolted Northern Luzon recently.

Phivolcs officer-in-charge Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said his office is "currently formulating a plan that is realistic and achievable."

This, he said, is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan of the President.

The official said they are planning to add 14 more seismic stations nationwide to a total of 140 by 2028 and install 230 more intensity meters.

The country has a total of 133 intensity meters as of this year.

He also plans to add 2 more volcano observatories by the end of Marcos Jr's term, as the Philippines only has 7.

"Then yung mga seismic stations around volcanoes, dadagdagan namin by 2028... We also continue to map provinces na may mga earthquake hazards as well as volcanic hazards," he said.