This handout photo taken and released by the Bureau of Fire Protection shows an officer conducting an inspection of a damaged building in Batac city, Ilocos Norte on Oct. 25, 2022, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. Bureau of Fire Protection handout/AFP

MANILA (UPDATE) — Aftershocks rocked the northern Philippines early Wednesday, hours after a strong earthquake injured several people and caused substantial damage to a hospital and several old churches, authorities said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province late Tuesday, followed by numerous aftershocks over the rest of the night, the state seismology office said.

"We hid under a table and my family only went out of the house after the shaking stopped," Abra rescuer Ron Sequerra told AFP by telephone, adding his family had been woken by strong ground shaking.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Raffy Alejandro said the quake injured 5 people, all of whom are residents of the Abra town of Lagayan.

The victims were aged between 10 and 62 years old, NDRRMC data showed.

Abra Vice Gov. Joy Bernos also told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that 11 people sustained minor injuries.

"We are very happy na wala po tayong missing ngayon and wala po tayong reported na namatay," Bernos said.

[We are very happy that we don't have anyone reported missing and dead.]

The Lagayan mayor's office and a high school building were sealed off after the structures sustained cracks and its glass windows broke, according to pictures posted on the town's official Facebook page.

In the city of Batac in the neighboring province of Ilocos Norte, several patients spent most of the night outside a government hospital after the ceilings of several rooms collapsed and healthcare equipment were damaged, hospital staff said.

Boulders rolling down a hillside temporarily blocked a road linking Batac to the nearby town of Banna, but rescue officials said the landslide had since been cleared.

A number of old churches in Abra and Ilocos Norte also sustained damage, the civil defense office said.

Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc declared a school holiday and government workers were told not to report for work as the authorities inspected the structures.

NDRRMC also reported that at least 4 areas in Abra and Cagayan have no power as of writing, while six incidents of infrastructure damage were also reported in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

The Abra-Ilocos Norte road was also closed with clearing operations still ongoing, the council said.

Flights at the Laoag Airport, meanwhile, have also been suspended until Thursday.

In July, a 7.0-magnitude quake also in mountainous Abra province triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred others, according to the official count.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— with a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News