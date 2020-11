1 more storm may enter PH before end-November: PAGASA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - One more storm may enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the month ends, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

"Ang forecast for November is 1-3 (storms) pero dahil nasa kalagitnaan pa lang tayo ng buwan, maaaring pumasok ang isa pang bagyo," PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our forecast for November is 1-3 but since we're just in the middle of the month, one more storm may enter.)

The Philippines was battered by a series of storms beginning last month with tropical depression Ofel, followed by tropical storm Pepito, Typhoon Quinta (Molave), Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni), Severe tropical storm Siony (Atsani), tropical storm Tonyo and Typhoon Ulysses.

Ulysses brought torrential rains that resulted in historic flooding in Marikina and Cagayan, leaving at least 73 dead in the entire Luzon.