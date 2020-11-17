Ulysses death toll climbs to 73; infra, agri damage cost at nearly P8 billion - NDRRMC

Flood water subsides in parts of Cagayan on November 17, 2020, days after rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated large parts of the province and neighboring Isabela adjacent to the Cagayan River. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The death toll from typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) has reached 73, according to reports received by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of Tuesday morning.

Region 2 recorded 24 deaths; Calabarzon has 17; Cordillera Administrative Region, 10; Metro Manila, 8; the Bicol Region, 8; and, Central Luzon, 6.

The typhoon also left 24 people injured, and 19 missing in Regions 2, 5, CAR, Calabarzon and Metro Manila. The NDRRMC noted though that these reports are still subject for further validation and verification.

Typhoon Ulysses, which hit land in Luzon on the night of Nov. 11 until the following morning, left P2.7 billion in damage to agriculture, and P5.2 billion in infrastructure damage.

Close to 40,000 houses were also damaged, of which, 4,473 were totally wrecked.

The NDRRMC report said 73 road sections and 55 bridges are still not passable due to flooding, mudflow, landslide, or swollen river.

Cagayan, Isabela, and Cavite have been placed under a state of calamity. On Monday, the council recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a state of calamity for the entire Luzon.

Rains brought by Ulysses caused flooding across Luzon, affecting 727,738 families or more than 3 million individuals from various regions. Of this figure, 70,784 families are staying in 2,205 evacuation centers, while 41,203 families are being served outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said P46.9 million worth of assistance have been provided to affected families. Of this, P35.5 million came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, P7.9 million from local government units, and P3.4 million from private partners.

The typhoon caused power outages in 316 cities and municipalities in Luzon. But as of Tuesday, power in 60 cities and municipalities has been restored.

Water interruption was reported in 50 municipalities in Regions 4A and 5, while network interruption was experienced in 51 cities and municipalities.

RELATED VIDEO