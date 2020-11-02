Impossible to send pics from Catanduanes, says NDRRMC as alleged photos emerge online

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - It's impossible for residents of Catanduanes to have posted photos of destruction caused by Typhoon Rolly from their area as communication lines are still down, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

"Our countrymen should be reminded that we’re having communication problems in Catanduanes, and if these photos circulate on social media, then it’s quite impossible for these photos to have been sent from that particular area, given that mobile telecommunication is down. Even internet cannot be accessed," said NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal.

The NDRRMC team on ground last communicated to the central office around 9 p.m. Sunday, and was only using satellite and radio phones, he said.

"It’s quite difficult for anyone to get a picture and post it, send it via social media if they’re within the boundaries of the province," he told ANC's Headstart.

Timbal said a team is on the way to the province to establish rapid communications and the NDRRMC central office will receive the photos within the next 24 hours. The communication line will also enable the office to assess if the province has enough food, he said.

Typhoon Rolly, then assessed to be a supertyphoon, first made landfall over the town of Bato in Catanduanes around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while packing 225 kph maximum sustained winds near the center and gusts of up to 280 kph. It also brought intense to torrential rainfall to the vicinity.