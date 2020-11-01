Typhoon Rolly knocks out power in Bicol, parts of Calabarzon

Residents check damages after raging waters swept through the area of Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Photo courtesy of AJ Miraflor

MANILA - Typhoon Rolly has knocked out power in several provinces in the Bicol region and in parts of Quezon province, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said Sunday.

Rolly, which rolled over the Bicol region as a supertyphoon, has cut off power in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, and parts of Quezon province near Camarines Norte, according to NEA Deputy Administrator Nikki Tortola.

Albay Governor Alfrancis Bichara earlier said Rolly also cut off power in his province.

Tortola said at 10 electric cooperatives in the Bicol region had reported power outages.

The NEA official added that the outages were caused by both toppled electric posts of electric cooperatives as well as damaged transmission lines by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Tortola said they could not give an estimate on when power will be restored to these areas.

“Kinokolekta pa rin yung extent ng damage sa bawat cooperative. However yung mga task force na tutulong sa mga coop na affected nakahanda na yan,” he said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

(We are still collecting [information on] the extent of the damage on each cooperative. However, the task force that will help the affected cooperatives is ready.)

Some customers of Meralco in Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite have also experienced power outage, said Joe Zaldarriaga, assistant vice president for public information.

"We’ll be able to provide more detailed information before the day ends," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.