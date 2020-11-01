Deaths reported in Albay due to Typhoon Rolly

A dead person was found in Guinobatan, Albay on Sunday morning which was hit by typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year. Courtesy of Marychris Olavario-Cuachin

MANILA (UPDATE) - At least four, including a child, were reported dead in Albay as Typhoon Rolly hit the province on Sunday morning.

Albay Governor Al Bichara said there were four reported dead in his province - a woman from Daraga, a man from Polangui, and a father and his child from Polangui.

"'Yung sa Daraga, confirmed na 'yun. 'Yung nadaganan ng punongkahoy, babae. 'Yung sa Polangui, nakuha, lumulutang sa may kanal," he told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(The fatality from Daraga, that has been confirmed, a woman was pinned down by a tree. In Polangui, a man was found dead near a ditch.)

"At yung batang nakuha, na-trace na kung taga saan. Actually, galing doon sa Guinobatan, 'yung tinamaan ng lahar. So inanod 'yun, kasama ata 'yung tatay. 'Yung bata nakuha sa Oas, galing Guinobatan," Bicahara added.

(The child that was recovered, we traced where he is from. He is from Guinobatan, the area affected by lahar. The child was carried away with his father. The child's body was recovered in Oas, and he is from Guinobatan.)

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista earlier said his office has received a report of a female fatality in Daraga, Albay.

"Hindi pa nako-confirm sa amin yung iba pang namatay na 2 sa area ni Governor Bichara, di pa nakarating sa'min yun," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The other 2 reported fatalities have not yet been confirmed to us, have not yet reached us.)

Bichara also said around a hundred houses were buried in lahar in Guinobatan town.

The weather disturbance, then a super typhoon, made its initial landfall in the vicinity of Bato, town in Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, then in the vicinity of Tiwi town in Albay at 7:20 a.m., PAGASA said.

It was packing winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 280 kph, at the time.

But as of 10 a.m., Rolly weakened into a typhoon with maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 295 km per hour. It is forecast to head towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area on Sunday afternoon, and Batangas-Cavite area on Sunday evening.

Typhoon Rolly's strong winds and intense rains may affect some 19.8 million Filipinos in 12 regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier said.

-- with a report from Jose Carretero