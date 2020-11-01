Signal no.5 lifted as Rolly weakens into typhoon; Tropical storm Siony enters PAR

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 5 was lifted before noon Sunday after Typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year, weakened into a typhoon following two landfalls in Bicol region, the state weather bureau said.

As this developed, PAGASA said another weather system, Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani), entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 a.m. Sunday, packing maximum winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph while moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

But Siony remains less likely to affect the country over the next 2 to 3 days, the weather bureau added.

In its latest weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m., PAGASA said Rolly (international name: GONI) was packing strong maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 295 km per hour while moving west at 25 kph as of 10 a.m.

The following areas were placed under signal no. 4, where winds between 171 kph to 220 kph may unroof houses with medium-built materials and may cause extensive damage to doors and windows:

Metro Manila

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

Marinduque

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Pampanga

Bulacan

southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Bataan

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Albay and Camarines Sur were earlier placed under TCWS no. 5 after Rolly made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., and in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. It was packing winds of up to 225 kph, and gusts of up to 280 kph.

Situation in Tiwi, Albay where typhoon Rolly made its second landfall on Sunday morning.

Based on PAGASA'S 11 a.m. bulletin, Rolly was last estimated 30 kilometers west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur, and is forecast to head towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area on Sunday afternoon, and Batangas-Cavite area on Sunday evening.

It is expected to leave the Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea between Sunday evening and early Monday.

On Sunday, Rolly will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will prevail over Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Meanwhile, TCWS no.3 is currently hoisted in the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

rest of Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

rest of Zambales

Romblon

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Tarlac

southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)

central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northern Samar

The following areas are under signal no.2, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

rest of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Masbate

northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

rest of Aklan

Capiz

northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

the rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)

PAGASA WARNS VS STORM SURGES

The weather bureau also warned there is a high risk of storm surge of more than 3 meters over the coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur in the next 24 hours.

There is also high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters over the

coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.

Storm surge of up to 2 m could also affect the coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), the western coastal area of Northern Samar, the northern coastal area of Mindoro Provinces, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas.