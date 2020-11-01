WATCH: Super Typhoon Rolly lashes Bicol region, million residents flee

MANILA - Super Typhoon Rolly's strong winds and torrential rains on Sunday inundated Bicol region as it hit land twice and forced nearly a million to flee their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolly first made landfall in the vicinity of Bato town, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., and later in the vicinity of Tiwi town in Albay at 7:20 a.m.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some 150,000 residents have been evacuated in Albay province, its governor Al Bichara earlier said.

"May mga natanggalan ng bubong, may mga evacuation bumagsak ang bubong dito sa Legazpi. So talagang ito na siguro ang pinakamalakas na nakita ko sa buhay ko eh," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Some houses were unroofed, some roofs of evacuation centers in Legazpi were destroyed. So this maybe the strongest storm I've seen in my life.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

In Camarines Sur, 29,426 families or 109,781 persons evacuated their homes, provincial disaster officials said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said almost a million people in the Bicol region were evacuated.

It warned local governments to focus on areas prone to flooding, landslide, lahar, and storm surges, NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said.

"Tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang evacuation activities sa iba't iba pang rehiyon na madadaanan ng bagyo," Timbal said on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Our evacuation activities continue in different regions that the super typhoon will hit.)

--With reports from Jose Carretero, Jonathan Magistrado, and Karren Canon, ABS-CBN News