Super Typhoon Rolly makes second landfall in Albay as nearly 1 million flee

MANILA - Super Typhoon Rolly made a second landfall in the vicinity of Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, nearly a week after another storm left at least 16 dead in the country.

The world's strongest storm this year, which made its first landfall in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., is forecast to bring catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall, PAGASA earlier said, prompting nearly a million to flee their homes in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Rolly was last estimated in the vicinity of Tiwi town as of 8 a.m., moving 25 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 225 kph near the center and gusts of up to 310 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

On Sunday, it will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will prevail over the Cordilleras, Leyte, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The super typhoon will traverse the Camarines provinces before heading towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area on Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to leave the Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea as a typhoon between Sunday evening and early Monday, it added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 5 was raised in the following areas, where winds greater than 220 kph may blow off all signs and billboards and disrupt electrical power and communication services:

Albay

Camarines Sur

The following areas were placed under signal no. 4, where winds between 171 kph to 220 kph may unroof houses with medium-built materials and may cause extensive damage to doors and windows:

Metro Manila

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Sampaloc, Lucban, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo)

central and southern portions of Rizal (Tanay, Antipolo City, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Binangonan, Teresa, Morong, Cardona, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Angono)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Tropical cyclone signal no.3 was hoisted the following areas, where

121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

rest of Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

rest of Rizal

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan)

central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan) including Lubang Island

central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong)

Northern Samar

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone signal no.2, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Romblon

rest of Masbate

northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following

areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Calamian Islands

rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

rest of Aklan

Capiz

northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)

PAGASA WARNS VS STORM SURGES

The weather bureau also warned there is a high risk of storm surge of more than 3 meters over the coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur in the next 24 hours.

There is also high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters over the

coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.

Storm surge of up to 2 m could also affect the coastal areas of

Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas.

ATSANI NOW A TROPICAL STORM

Tropical depression "Atsani" re-intensified into a tropical storm and was last estimated 1,205 km east of Southern Luzon as of 4 a.m., PAGASA said.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph while moving west-northwestward at 30 kph, according to the weather bureau said.

The storm is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility as "Siony" on Sunday afternoon and remains less likely to affect the country over the next 2 to 3 days.

It, however, is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.