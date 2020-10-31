Super Typhoon Rolly makes landfall in Bato, Catanduanes, brings catastrophic winds, intense rainfall

Super Typhoon Rolly has made landfall in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes as of 4:50 a.m. Sunday, bringing catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, weather bureau PAGASA said Rolly, the world's strongest storm for 2020, will bring catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon and the central and southern portions of Quezon within the next 12 hours.

The super typhoon is packing 225 kph maximum sustained winds near the center and gusts of up to 280 kph. "This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas," PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said areas under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 5 will experience widespread damage to high-risk structures, very heavy damage to medium-risk structures and heavy damage to low-risk structures.

It said the super typhoon could disrupt electrical power distribution and communication services, blow down signs and billboards, cause total damage to banana plantations, and uproot or break tall trees.

"The situation is potentially very destructive to the community. All travels and outdoor activities should be cancelled," PAGASA said.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL #5

(More than 220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours)

LUZON:

Catanduanes

Albay

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Calabanga, Siruma, Tigaon, Bombon, Magarao, Camaligan, Gainza, Canaman, Milaor, Naga City, Minalabac, Balatan, Bula, Pili, Ocampo, Goa, San Jose, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato)

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL #4

(171-220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours)

LUZON:

Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

Central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)

Marinduque

Northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL #3

(121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

LUZON:

The rest of Sorsogon

Northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

The rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan)

Central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Bansud, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL #2

(61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

LUZON:

Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

the rest of Romblon

the rest of Masbate

VISAYAS:

The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING SIGNAL #1

(30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

LUZON:

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Calamian Islands

VISAYAS:

The rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

the rest of Aklan

Capiz

Northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

Northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

The rest of Samar

The rest of Eastern Samar

Northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)

PAGASA said the super typhoon will traverse the southern portion of Catanduanes before crossing Lagonoy Gulf and make landfall over the southern portion of Camarines Sur or the northern portion of Albay Sunday morning.

The center of Super Typhoon Rolly will cross the Camarines provinces before heading towards Calabarzon Sunday afternoon.

The super typhoon is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea Monday early morning. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, it is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

Rolly will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced over Cordillera Administrative Region, Leyte, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas. Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA WARNS VS STORM SURGES

The weather bureau also warned there is a high risk of storm surge of more than 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur in the next 24 hours.

It said there is also high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.

Storm surge of up to 2.0 m could also affect the coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas.

"Moreover, there is also a moderate to high risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay and Taal Lake. These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation," it said.

Rough to phenomenal seas (2.5 to 16.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboard of areas where TCWS is in effect and rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas (that are not under TCWS) and Caraga. Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters, especially those under TCWS.

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over remaining seaboards of the country. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ATSANI NOW A TROPICAL STORM

PAGASA said Tropical Depression "ATSANI" has e re-intensified into a tropical storm as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

As of 4 a.m., its center was estimated at 1,280 km East of Southern Luzon (14.9 °N, 136.0 °E).

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday afternoon.

Once inside the PAR, "ATSANI" will be given the domestic name Siony.

It remains less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next 2 to 3 days. It is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.