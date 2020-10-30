Meralco issues safety tips as PH braces for Typhoon Rolly

People wade through floodwaters as they make an early visit to their departed loved ones at the Holy Spirit Memorial Park in Masantol, Pampanga on October 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Electric Company said Friday it was exerting "all efforts" to prepare systems and personnel to respond immediately to power outages that typhoon Rolly might cause.

“As a 24–hour service company, we are committed to respond to these types of emergency. Our crews are on standby to attend to any trouble that may affect our facilities in areas that might be hit by the typhoon," Meralco spokesperson and head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.



It has also issued advisories to mitigate the impact of the weather disturbance, it said. Billboard owners were requested to roll up their structures to prevent them from being toppled by strong winds, Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco also gave the following safety tips for those using electrical devices and appliances in case of flooding:

Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off

Be sure to be dry at all times while being in contact with any electrical facility

Unplug appliances from wall sockets

Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible

Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes

Make sure that all electrical wires, connectors and other wiring devices are completely dry

When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician

Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances

Residents were also advised to charge all mobile phones, laptops, radios and other communication devices, Meralco said.

Zaldarriaga said customers could get in touch through the Meralco Facebook page and Twitter account (@meralco) or text their concerns to 0920-9716211 (Smart), 0917-5516211 (Globe), and 0925-7716211 (Sun) or contact Meralco Call Center at 16211 and 8631-1111.

As of Friday afternoon, Typhoon Rolly is expected to make landfall on Sunday evening or Monday morning.