US JTWC: 'Rolly' to become super typhoon before Luzon landfall

US JTWC forecast track of Tropical Cyclone Rolly (international name Goni).

MANILA - Tropical cyclone Rolly (international name Goni) will intensify into a super typhoon before its landfall over Luzon, the US military weather agency said Thursday.

The tropical cyclone, which is currently brewing east of the Philippines, will reach peak strength at 130 knots (240.76 kilometers per hour) maximum sustained winds and gusts reaching 160 knots (more than 296 kilometers per hour) on October 31, the United States Navy – United States Air Force Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) said.

The US JTWC classifies typhoons with wind speeds of at least 130 knots, which are equivalent to a Category 4 storm in the Saffir-Simpson scale—as super typhoons. Its readings are based on one-minute average measurements of sustained winds.

This different to the tropical cyclone intensity scale used by the Philippine state weather bureau PAGASA, which makes readings based on 10-minute average measurements of sustained winds.

As a result, the US JTWC's wind readings are higher than PAGASA's measurements.

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

The US JTWC said Rolly, which is currently packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 130 kph based on 1-minute average readings, is still rapidly intensifying as it moves toward eastern Luzon.

PAGASA's latest advisory Thursday said Rolly has strengthened into a severe tropical storm, while moving westward and packing 95 kph maximum sustained winds and 115 kph gusts based on 10-minute average measurements.

It was last spotted 1,545 km east of Central Luzon and is expected to strengthen into a typhoon and move 1,140 km east of Casiguran, Aurora by Friday morning and 845 km east of Infanta, Quezon by Saturday.

Rolly will begin to move generally westward by Saturday evening, then west-northwestward by Sunday as it moves towards Quezon-Aurora area, PAGASA said.

As it moves towards eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, the tropical cyclone may bring heavy rains over those areas starting Friday or this weekend, the weather bureau said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 may be raised over some provinces in Bicol Region and Northern Samar by Friday evening, PAGASA added.

PAGASA forecast track of Tropical Cyclone Rolly (international name Goni).