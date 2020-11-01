Typhoon Rolly leaves at least 10 dead, more than 390,000 displaced

A woman finds comfort in her pet dog after her house in Barangay San Francisco sa Guinobatan, Albay was damaged by typhoon Rolly. Courtesy of Albay Rep. Zaldy Co

MANILA - At least 10 people were killed in the Bicol region while 3 others went missing after typhoon Rolly slammed into Southern Luzon, the Office of Civil Defense in Region 5 said on Sunday.

Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in Albay, and 1 in Catanduanes, while the provinces of Masbate, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte yet to submit their reports, the OCD said in its 8 p.m report.

The tropical cyclone, which hit the Bicol region as a super typhoon, also displaced 390,298 people from their homes, with 345,044 still staying in evacuation centers.

The OCD also said 1,013 passengers are stranded in the ports of the Bicol region.

Earlier Sunday, the National Electrification Administration also said that the typhoon cut off power in practically all Bicol provinces, and even in some parts of Quezon province.

Cellular service and internet connections have also been affected. Telco services in Albay are intermittent, while other provinces have yet to submit reports on their situation.

In Albay, the storm also several roads impassable due to flooding. These include sections of the Tabaco-Tiwi CamSur boundary road, a section of the Comun-Inarado-Peñafrancia boundary road, and a section of the Daang Maharlika.

Rolly (international name Goni) made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometers (140 miles) per hour.

It was downgraded a few hours later as it swept across Luzon and reduced intensity as it headed towards the capital Manila, where the sprawling city of 12 million was bracing for strong winds in the evening.

"Destructive winds and intense rainfall" were affecting areas in the typhoon's path, including provinces near the capital, the state weather forecaster warned in its latest update.

Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago, killing 22 people. - With a report from Agence France Presse